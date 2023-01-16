Big Brother Titans kicks off with 20 Nigerian and South African housemates

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans, the fourth reincarnation of reality show Big Brother Africa from exactly 20 years ago, kicked off on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The tension, suspense, backstabbing and romance associated with it is still very much alive as it was when Africa saw its first edition.

This is also the first time there is a collaboration of the two phenomena – Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. The host of the former and the latter Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka respectively are both hosting this Titans maiden season that has 20 housemates.

The housemates are:

Nigeria’s Yvonne, 27, a model; Kanaga Junior, a model; Jenni O, 25, health and safety specialist; Ebubu, 28, model and actor; JayPee, 25, nurse; Marvin, 29, chemical engineer; Nana, 22, school dropout doing business; Blaqboi, 26, filmmaker; Nelisa, 25; Olivia, 23, actress; Yemi Cregx, fashion enthusiast.

South Africa’s Justin, 21, a photographer; Tsasii, 24, engineering student; Yaya, 31, model; Lukay South Africa, Thabang, 21, South Africa; Ipeleng, 23, law student; Mmeli, 25, model; Juicy Jay, 24, rugby player; Khosi, 25, journalist.

Modelling must be a thriving career in Nigeria given the number of career models they brought into the house, maintaining their Big Brother Naija trend.

The 20 housemates will be flexing for 72 days for a grand prize of $100,000 (about sh380m) characterised by evictions, fake evictions and perhaps disqualifications.

The show comes just months after the last season of Big Brother Naija that was one by Phina and shortly after Big Brother Mzansi that was won by Mpho WaBadimo.

Big Brother Titans is a shy version Big Brother Africa that last happened in 2014 dubbed the Hotshots edition that was won by Tanzania’s Idris Sultan. It came to a halt after the house in Johannesburg caught fire.