Friday, January 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Big Brother Titans: Khosi reveals it’s a taboo for South Africans to date Nigerians
Top News

Big Brother Titans: Khosi reveals it’s a taboo for South Africans to date Nigerians

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans has started pointing towards a clash of cultures given the two phenomena bound together – Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi – are from distant parts of the continent – West and Southern Africa respectively.

Khosi, a South African who has isolated herself from the other housemates, spending her time with her Nigerian love interest, Yemi, made a revelation that has since set tongues wagging. According to her, dating Nigerians in South Africa is considered a taboo, a reason her three-year-old relationship with an Igbo man had to end. This was during a conversation with Ebubu and Jenni O.

Asked to explain why, she replied that certain things are better left unsaid. This came days after sharing her first kiss with Yemi.

Yemi and Khosi made the house’s first couple while the rest are still struggling to figure themselves out.

However, the Nigerian-South African issue stretches far beyond relationships.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been meted on Nigerians for a while now that in 2019, it got to its head when videos emerged of South Africans specifically lynching Nigerians. A section of  Nigerian entertainers even vowed never to step in Nigeria again at the time, nearly sparking a diplomatic row.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his long-time friend, rapper AKA, clashed online, while South Africans accused the Grammy award winner of being ungrateful, arguing that he spent so much time in their country that they had started looking for a South African tribe to adopt him.

You may also like

Miss Uganda 2023 search rages on

Mudra irked ‘Olusuku Lwa Cement’ missed out on annual best song lists

Big Brother Titans: Four new housemates introduced, Sandra stands out

Social media condemns Chameleone, bodaboda rider assault incident

Civil Aviation Authority responds to Entebbe International Airport corruption allegations

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Whenever I wear my favourite jumper, I feel...

I am the best artiste in Uganda, A Pass brags as he...

You are so disrespectful, promoter Abtex slams Kenzo over ‘demoters’ comment

Stop blaming writers for your retardation, Ray Signature bashes musicians

King Saha cancels ‘Zakayo’ show on health grounds

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.