Big Brother Titans: Khosi reveals it’s a taboo for South Africans to date Nigerians

Big Brother Titans has started pointing towards a clash of cultures given the two phenomena bound together – Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi – are from distant parts of the continent – West and Southern Africa respectively.

Khosi, a South African who has isolated herself from the other housemates, spending her time with her Nigerian love interest, Yemi, made a revelation that has since set tongues wagging. According to her, dating Nigerians in South Africa is considered a taboo, a reason her three-year-old relationship with an Igbo man had to end. This was during a conversation with Ebubu and Jenni O.

Asked to explain why, she replied that certain things are better left unsaid. This came days after sharing her first kiss with Yemi.

Yemi and Khosi made the house’s first couple while the rest are still struggling to figure themselves out.

However, the Nigerian-South African issue stretches far beyond relationships.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been meted on Nigerians for a while now that in 2019, it got to its head when videos emerged of South Africans specifically lynching Nigerians. A section of Nigerian entertainers even vowed never to step in Nigeria again at the time, nearly sparking a diplomatic row.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his long-time friend, rapper AKA, clashed online, while South Africans accused the Grammy award winner of being ungrateful, arguing that he spent so much time in their country that they had started looking for a South African tribe to adopt him.