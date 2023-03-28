Big Brother Titans: Khosi is finally head of house

By Ahmad Muto

South African Big Brother Titans housemate Khosi’s tears finally broke the spell and she, at long last, became the head of house, a role she is sharing with fellow South African Ipeleng after a tie in the head of house game on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Typical of a person who waited for one thing for a long time, she had an idea of how to set up the head of house room to her taste, and that’s what she did on Tuesday morning.

She spent it organising the room and filling it up with her stuff. Her fans are all out saying it is a sign the grand prize of sh380m is going to their favourite – fate saved the best for last.

Recall after the head of house game last week that was won by Tsatsii, Khosi let out her frustration telling Thabang she felt she was going to exit the house without ever becoming the head. She also said she felt her fans were tired of voting for her because she was always up for eviction. That has since changed. Her fans are online rallying for votes.

Nigerians Yvonne, Ebubu, Kanaga jr and South Africans Khosi, Ipeleng, Tsatsii are the six finalists left battling for the grand prize. The finale is set for Sunday, April 2, 2023.