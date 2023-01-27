Big Brother Titans: Khosi confronts, threatens Blue over Yemi

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate Yemi is living up to the first impression he gave when he entered the house – an impulse for multiple partners.

Note that last week, his first love in the house, South Africa’s Khosi, said dating Nigerian men down South is a taboo. However, it turns out this is a taboo she is willing to die for.

After Nigeria’s Yemi cut her off for a huge part of last week, opting for another South African, new entrant Blue, she lost her patience on Thursday night and delivered an epic dose of confrontation.

She was ignored by Yemi during that last Saturday night party when he opted for Blue’s company. She confronted Blue and Yemi hugging tight by the poolside and told the latter they needed to talk, but alas, ignored she was. The rage built for days plus the gossip in the house that she was being played.

She has since confronted Blue “woman to woman” in the closet, telling her how there is going to be a huge problem in the future if she does not consider avoiding Yemi.

The desperation in her tone forced Blue to sprint out of the closet, leaving her gaping into space.

Khosi has now become the laughing stock among housemates and those online following the reality show.

She did the same to Yemi demanding that he pulls the plug on the situationship with Blue. Her fans online are now wondering where all the class of their favourite housemate just vanished to, confronting another woman over a man.

Khosi also confronted Yemi in the bathroom where she had an outburst, and another infront of Miracle whose feelings Khosi has been playing with, as if to just get to Yemi. Miracle literally overheard Khosi telling Yemi he does not like Miracle.

Should Khosi deliver on her threat, she risks disqualification from the show because it is the punishment for getting physical.

Meanwhile, South Africans Lukay and Ipeleng actually had some fun as adults with bits of pelvic thrusting in the shower on Thursday.