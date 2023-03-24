Big Brother Titans: Khobang, one last couple for the road

By Ahmad Muto

With just about a week left to the end of the maiden season of Big Brother Titans – a blend of Nigeria’s Big Brother Naija and South Africa’s Big Brother Mzansi – there are not many choices left in the house.

As the numbers reduce, housemates either find the chance to be with those they always wanted, but could not because of competition, or those they never thought they would be with.

However, one of the house’s most bubbly housemates, Khosi, who from the start of the show displayed an impulse of infidelity, just cannot spend time with male housemates without showing signs of the urge to get intimate. And, she just cannot avoid relationships.

With Yemi evicted, Miracle evicted, and flirting with Blaqboi for a minute, she is now with fellow South African Thabang to create a new couple, Khobang.

Thabang (left seated)

The night of Wednesday, March 22, saw the pair kiss on the stairs for a long time as they hugged between breaks.

It is just days after Khosi shared her frustration with Thabang about failing to become head of house and how being up for eviction nine times is taking its toll on her.

Meanwhile, during her diary session, Khosi also told Biggie that there was a time she pretended to be sleeping and overheard Ipeleng and Justin talking about how she wakes up to wear makeup and high heels to just have breakfast and sleep again.

Justin, she said, wears pajamas all day but she does not complain. And that it isn’t the first time she has heard ipeleng say that.

Meanwhile, six housemates are up for possible eviction this Sunday, March 26 – Blaqboi, Justin, Kanaga Jr, Khosi, Thabang and Yvonne.