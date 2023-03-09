Big Brother Titans: Ipeleng receives envelope, housemates, fans anxious

By Ahmad Muto

The Supreme Veto Power Holder and Head of House, Ipeleng received an envelope from Biggie that has created anxiety in the house. The content of that envelope with be revealed on Sunday, March 12.

Housemates and their fans are all worried that the envelope might end the stay of their favourites in the house. Right now housemates are walking on egg shells around her.

The guesses so far are that it might be giving her powers to nominate housemates for possible eviction or save them. That would have been easy to guess for other housemates that have colleagues that they don’t get along with, but Ipeleng seem comfortable with them all. So guessing who she might sacrifice if it boils down to that is another cause for worry.

Online, Nigerian fans of the show are bitter and demanding they bring back Big Brother Naija. The idea that envelope might be giving Ipeleng, a South African the power to evict have them questioning why they just sent her to the finale hassle free, the bias they say is unbearable.

A section of Khosi’s fans have vowed to stop watching the show incase they evict her from the house.

Ipeleng and the other eleven are competing for the sh380 million grand prize that the winner will receive on Sunday, April 2, 2023.