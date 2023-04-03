Big Brother Titans: How South Africa’s Khosi won season one

By Ahmad Muto

The $100,000 (sh380m) Big Brother Titans grand prize stayed in South Africa, the host, after Mzansi model Khosi Twala, 25, outwitted, outmanoeuvred, and outsmarted the 23 housemates competing for it.

Khosi was a polarising character in the house, one who left public opinion outside and entered to serve content. That content was in how she intrigued with her dress code, seduced the men and kissed many frogs.

Khosi sparked relationships left, right and centre and kept them all going like a skilled polyandrist. She built them up like territories and protected them from the other ladies with physical confrontations and threats.

Khosi exploited Nigerian Yemi Cregx’s love for nice things, and kept him on the loop while she kept drawing circles around Miracle.

From a distance she could see Thabang licking his lips every time he saw her. The second both Yemi and Miracle didn’t raise enough votes and were shown the exit, she logged in Thabang and that was like the kissing Olympics – one for the road.

And such was the level of Khosi’s game and road to bagging the sh380m cash prize.

To the finals, well, Biggie gave a speech, speaking fondly of each of the six finalists. The winner, Khosi, was particularly referred to as King Khosi. Recall Khosi was on the nomination list for possible eviction for 10 weeks. She only broke the chain when she became head of house the week leading to the finale. She even remarked that her fans were tired of voting to keep her in the house.

Order of eviction at finale

Ipeleng, the first housemate to sail to the finale as the Supreme Veto Power Holder, was the first to be evicted on D-Day, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The guy she handpicked as the second housemate to join her in the finale, Ebubu, was next to be evicted. Yvonne, who stumbled to the finale, followed as the fourth runner up. Then Tsatsii exited leaving the top two, Khosi, a South African and Kanaga Jr, a Nigerian.

Mayorkun, DJ Maphorisa and Visca warmed the stage just before Khosi received the big announcement of her win.

It was the first season of Big Brother Titans that was a union between Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. The show kicked off on Sunday, January 15, 2023 hosted by Nigeria’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South Africa’s Lawrence Maleka.