Big Brother Titans: Housemates shocked by no eviction week

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

A feeling of relief engulfed the Big Brother Titans house on Sunday, February 26, 2023 after the housemates learnt that the nomination list for last week was ultimately redundant, but was done to maintain the tension in the house.

The pressure got one half of the Royals pair, Ebubu, bursting into tears at the thought of possibly getting evicted. The diary sessions indicate that the closer the contestants get to the finale, the painful the thought of eviction becomes.

The Juvone pair (Justin and Yvonne) also didn’t have a great time last week as they admitted to Biggie that they thought Sunday was going to be the day they exit the reality show.


The Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), and Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle) pairs didn’t hide their relief, too, on learning that it was a no-eviction Sunday.


However, the week saw Blue Aiva, who was one of the most dramatic housemates, falling back a bit as if gradually exiting her love triangle with Yemi and Khosi. Ipeleng also drifted away from Lukay who was evicted and gave her affection to Miracle whom she pulled in for a kiss. Oh! And Khosi asked Yemi for an open relationship so she can keep him and Thabang giving her affection in shifts.

South African show co-host Lawrence Maleka took full charge, following Ebuka’s absence because of elections in Nigeria, and used the Nigerian’s playbook to get the housemates stammering.

He busted the Olivia, Nana and Yvonne gossip racket, questioning why they claim Ipeleng and Tsatsii have a strong dislike for Blue Aiva, but Olivia cannot walk up to her (Blue) and say it.

There are still 16 housemates left in the house this week competing for the grand prize of $100,000 (sh380m).

