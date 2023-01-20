Friday, January 20, 2023
Big Brother Titans: Four new housemates introduced, Sandra stands out

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Well, the reality show Big Brother has introduced new housemates in its playbook, but what keeps changing is the element of surprise.

While getting them into the house in the dead of the night only for the other housemates to wake up in shock is one, and weeks into the show, this time they did it before a week.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the organisers of the show introduced new housemates while the rest were at the pool party.

Miracle Op, 24, Nigerian; Blue Iva, 22, South African; Theo Traw, 29, South Africa; and Sandra, 27, Nigerian are the new housemates.

Now Sandra started off with a conversation with Yemi, her friend from outside the house and one she had talked to about getting on the show with. This old bond has created a bit of tension given South Africa’s Khosi has been close and even exchanged saliva with the guy.

Sandra is showing all signs of trouble, especially with Khosi after being told by the housemates the house has only one ship for now that has left the dock – Yemi and Khosi. Her animation showed determination to break up the two.

The conspiracy theory though, is that Sandra was brought into the house by Biggie to separate the two, or get evicted if she fails.

Meanwhile, the other three housemates are yet to make an impact and let their presence be felt.  

