Big Brother Titans: Ebuka, Lawrence Maleka to host 2023 season reality show

By Alex Balimwikungu

‘Big Brother Titans’ is set to premiere on Sunday, January 15.

The show, according to organizer in a statement published on the official page, will start with a launch show as Ebuka – Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka will be hosting the BBTitans debut season together.

The duo will be sharing the stage, handling a blend of housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, the show organiser disclosed.

Ebuka-obi Uchendu started as a housemate in the first season of ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ before eventually becoming the six-time host for the Nigerian franchise.

He is also the host of the popular TV talk show, ‘Rubbin’ Minds,’ where he sits down with the biggest names connected to Nigerian youths, including Banky W, Seun Kuti, and Davido.

He is notable for his impeccable fashion style, from his well-tailored suits to his elegant traditional attires.

On the other hand, Lawrence Maleka is an award-winning actor and TV host who got announced in 2009 as the Gadget Show’s presenter on Soweto TV.

In 2015, he replaced Fezile Makhanya in May 2015 as the host of the Lotto Powerball lottery and ‘Clash of the Choirs South Africa’.

Last year, he hosted the third season of Big Brother Mzansi and South Africa’s most prominent award ceremonies, including the DStv MVC Awards and the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

In June, he bagged two DStv MVC Awards — favourite TV presenter and the Ultimate DStv Viewer’s Choice Award.