Big Brother Titans: Ebubu, Tsatsii heads of house privileges revoked

By Ahmad Muto



Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals) are possibly the first housemates in the history of Big Brother anywhere on the continent to win the coveted head(s) of house title, but devoid of its privileges – immunity from eviction and veto power to save and replace nominated housemate(s).

The privileges of the two got revoked on Monday, February 27, by Biggie as a punishment after Tsatsii questioned the other housemates on their choice of nomination for possible eviction. The practice is against the house rules. And, therefore, this left Ebubu and Tsatsii open for possible eviction – also possibly the first heads of house to spend a week anxious about the possibility of a possible eviction.



Remember the idea of pairing housemates was the sharing of wins and losses – disqualifications, strikes, evictions, and now loss of privileges for Ebubu because his partner, Tsatsii, messed up.

The housemates lined up for possible eviction are the heads of house – Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Yelisa (Yemi and Nelisa), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), Kaniva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia)

There are 16 housemates left in the house, down from 24. There are competing for a grand prize of sh380m.