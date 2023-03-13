Monday, March 13, 2023
Top News

Big Brother Titans: Ebubu secures spot in finale

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans housemate Ebubu is the latest housemates to divorce the tension that comes with the threat of possible eviction. The envelope that was handed over to the Head of House and Supreme Veto Power Holder, Ipeleng, during the week was finally opened and the content revealed. No, it was not getting anyone evicted as it was suspected, but was instructing her to pick one housemates she would love to see in the finale.

Surprise! Ipeleng picked Ebubu for the golden ticket, one person she didn’t have a rather tight bond with in the house. He now joins Ipeleng as the only two housemates that have secured spots in the finale.


Her former partner Blaqboi, some thought would be it, but she didn’t because the reality show is a competition. She could only choose one person she does view as a threat, standing between her and the sh380m grand prize. That person seems to be Ebubu.

Miracle, who has been trying to woo her, could also have been a choice, but she refused to date him, and also did not consider sailing him to the finale.

