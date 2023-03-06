Monday, March 6, 2023
Big Brother Titans: Double eviction leaves house teary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Following the surprise of the non-eviction week on Sunday, February 26, a level of comfort and relief swept through the house.

However, on Sunday, March 5, Biggie wielded the axe, and twice as hard, ejecting two pairs from the reality show – Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia) and Yelisa (Yemi and Nelisa). They managed 49 days in the competition.

Yemi, the house’s chief player and a contender that divided opinions inside and outside the house, didn’t survive the night, leaving his two South African love interests, Khosi and Blue Aiva, battling for the sh380m grand prize.

A section of Yemi’s fans have blamed themselves for focusing their energy on trolling Khosi instead of voting for their favourite.  Hopefully, Thabang and Khosi exercise some restraint because only Yemi kept them from going all out.

The shock wave hit even harder outside the house given the element of surprise it carried, particularly on the side of the Heads of House, Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals), especially after the latter broke house rules and asked about other housemates’ nomination plans, forcing Biggie to revoke their immunity and put them up for possible eviction.

The Sunday eviction leaves the house with only 12 housemates/six pairs, down from 24 – Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Kaniva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng). 

