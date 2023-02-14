Big Brother Titans: Contenders Yemi, Khosi, and Blue walking tight eviction rope

By Ahmad Muto

And the tension in the Big Brother Titans house is unceasing. There was one eviction on Sunday, followed by a bunch of nominations for possible eviction on a Monday, February 13.



The normally competitive Head of House (HoH) game for starters was won by Thabang and Nana (Thabana) on Monday, February 13, 2023 giving them immunity from nomination and possible eviction.



The first nomination list didn’t look any different from last week’s with all top contender’s set to battle for a another lease of life this week, with their fate set to be decided during the eviction night on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



Kanaga and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blagleng) Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle), Marvin and Maya (Maya), Yemi and Nelisa (Yelisa), Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), had the most nominations.



However, using their privilege of veto power to save and replace, the Thabang and Nana (Thabana) pair as Heads of House saved Yvonne and Justin (Juvone) and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).

There are now 18 housemates (nine pairs) left in Biggie’s house following the eviction of Mmeli and Jennie O on Sunday, February 12, 2023.



Yemi, Khosi and Blue Aiva are by far the most talked about housemates online given the level of suspense, surprise and sometimes shamelessness they display.



The 18 housemates are competing for the grand prize of $100,000 (sh380m) to be given out on the day 72 of the show.