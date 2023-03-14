Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Big Brother Titans: Blaqboi is new head of house

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Former Blaqleng partners (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) have luck as their other partner. Ipeleng was the first head of house after they dissolved the pairs, and also got a pass to the finale last week. This week, it is Blaqboi who won head of house.

If, and only if Ipeleng didn’t see him as competition, she would have used the power of that envelope on Sunday, March 12, to give him the golden pass to the finale, but she chose Ebubu. 

The show has reached its most competitive stage as Sunday, April 12, draws closer. Every housemate prays for one more week every eviction Sunday.

And Blaqboi didn’t choose his good friend Khosi to be his co for the head of house privileges, but instead, opted for her rival, Blue Aiva.  He was not given the privilege to save and replace though. Those on nomination for possible eviction on Sunday, March 18, are Yvonne, Khosi, Blue Aiva, Kanaga, Tsatsii, Miracle, Nana and Thabang.  

The 12 housemates competing for the sh380m grand prize are Blaqboi, Khosi, Ipeleng, Miracle, Kanaga, Yvonne, Justin, Thabana, Nana, Ebubu, Blue Aiva and Tsatsii.

