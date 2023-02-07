Big Brother Titans: Anxiety as top contenders are up for possible eviction

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Titans started its fourth week with a lot of anxiety among housemates and fans of the reality show. This follows the nomination of housemates for possible eviction that has seen the most entertaining and intriguing housemates put up for possible exit meaning on Sunday, as rule, some will be sent packing.

Seven out of the 10 pairs in the house were up for possible eviction but the Heads of House, using their privilege of veto power saved one pair and replaced with another.

The traditional Monday diary room nomination session saw the nomination play out like:

Blaqboi and Ipeleng nominated Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone)

Khosi and Miracle OP nominated Jenni O and Mmeli (Jenni Li), Blaqboi and Ipeleng

Thabang and Nana nominated Yemi and Nelisa (Yelisa), Marvin and Yaya (Maya)

Jenni O and Mmeli nominated Khosi and Miracle (Khosicle), Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa)

Kanaga Jr and Blue Iva nominated Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle), Thabang and Nana (Thabana)

Juicy Jay and Olivia nominated Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng)

Yemi and Nelisa nominated Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), Mmeli and Jenni O (Jenni Li)

Marvin and Naya nominated Jenni O and Mmeli (Jenne Li), Thabang and Nana (Thabana)

Justin and Yvonne nominated Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva), Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle)

Ebubu and tsatsii nominated Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa)

The results as announced put Yelisa, Thabana, Kaniva, Khosicle, Blaqleng and Jenne Li up for possible eviction. The heads of house using their veto power however, saved Blaqleng and replaced them with Juvone (Justin and Yvonne).

The list has sent chills down the spine of the different fan bases given all the strong contenders for the top prize are up. The exchanges on social media have largely been Team Blue Aiva and Khosi. The crux of the contention being Yemi who has been accused of playing both women leaving them on the brink of a full blown physical confrontation.