Big Brother Titans: And then there were six left

By Kalungi Kabuye

Do you believe in coincidences? Because after the final round of evictions in the Big Brother Titans house on Sunday, six housemates were left to go into the finale – 3 Nigerians, and 3 South Africans.

How much of a coincidence is that in a house which had 12 Nigerians and 12 South Africans at the beginning, at the end there would be an equal number, again?

I’m no conspiracy theorist and know that coincidences do happen. So yeah, this was the ideal makeup of the finalists, and no sensitivities will be hurt in either Lagos or Johannesburg.

There was no gender balance though, as there are four females and two males. With that skew the voting in favour of the guys? No idea, as Africa is very unpredictable when it comes to voting.

Speaking of unpredictability, how did Thabang get evicted on Sunday, and Yvonne wasn’t? In a house that was very short of drama, at least Thabang got our interest as to where his latest shenanigans would take him, and which girl the 21-year-old would have in his sights. But Yvonne? She did absolutely nothing, although by the end the duckling was starting to look a bit like a swan.

Justin’s low key, wallflower stay came to an end, as we all thought it would. Nothing much to say, just a decent kind of guy who really had no place in a reality show.

Blaqboi was also evicted, and we shall always remember him as the guy that partnered with Ipeleng and shacked up with Blue Aiva, in a ‘ship’ that had no sparks at all. It looked like an arranged marriage where a couple decides it would be convenient to be together.

So we are left with six housemates: Ipeleng, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Khosi, Kanga Jr and Yvonne. What are the odds for each of them? I’ll probably vote for Ipeleng, but my money is on the final two being Khosi and Ebubu. Yvonne will be the first to leave on Sunday, followed by Kanang Jr.

Tsatsii will be glad to make the final four, but that’s as far as she will go. Ipeleng will be next, and she will leave the happiest, having metamorphised from her insecure self to queen of the castle.

And the winner? Something tells me it will be Ebubu, but Arica could do that strange mushrooms thing again, and anyone from the final 3 can win it. On to Sunday, then, for the finale.