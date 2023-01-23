Big Brother Titan: Culture shock creating tension

By Ahmad Muto

Remember during the week South African housemate Khosi revealed that it is a taboo to date a Nigerian in South Africa.

Well, that was just a fraction of what exactly is going on in the house with Nigerians trying to stick on their camp as South Africans also do the same, just a few housemates trying to conquer by the far a culture shock that has set the tone of the reality show.

This was highlighted after they learnt that in Biggie’s house, one of the challenges they are going to have to overcome is learning each other’s culture, that will include eating foods some have never tasted. Think fufu, ogbono soup, jollof , amala, suya, while the South Africans will have to feed Nigerians on bobotie, Tomato bredie and sticky donuts. Now think traditional wear!

Some have stated that besides basic communication, many times they find it hard to figure out the appropriate things to say when they run into the housemates from the other country.

Nigeria’s Yemi, JayPee and new entrant Miracle seem to be the only Nigerians that have fully cracked the South African code given how they bond with them.

Yemi in particular walked into the house as if on an assignment to rob South African, Khosi of her affection – the first housemates to kiss and give viewers something akin to a relationship. He has now shifted attention to another South African, new entrant Blue.

South Africa’s Ipeleng who is already commanding a sizable fan base admitted to having issues adapting to the Nigerians and their culture.

South Africa and Nigeria just beyond the show have had tiffs related to xenophobia with Nigerian in the Southern African country getting lynched and public figures from the two countries having exchanges on social media.