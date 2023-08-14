Big Brother Naija: Uriel’s eviction raises storm

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel got evicted from the reality show on Sunday, August 13, becoming the second housemate to be sent home, after Princess.

The jury that consisted of Laycon, Teddy A and Diane evicted her despite having more votes than Seyi, who also had less votes than Princess.

The bottom three were Tolanibaj with 2.04%, Uriel 2.00%, and Seyi 1.70%. The jury decided Uriel should exit the house.

Online, fans of the show received the development with rage, arguing that the organisers picked jurors that have Seyi in their good books, who saved him the first time and the second time.

Others argued that since Seyi had the least votes during the first eviction night, he should have been evicted automatically the second time.

Uriel first made it to the show in 2017 during the second edition of the show dubbed See Gobbe season.