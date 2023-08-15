Big Brother Naija: Mercy Eke emerges first All Stars female head of house

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner and now Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke is yet to divorce her winning ways having emerged winner of the head of house challenge this week.

This makes her the first female head of house of season eight. She replaces her ex-boyfriend and also 2019 housemate, Ike who won week three.

Mercy’s competitive spirit and determination has always kept her in the good books of fans of the show, earning a sizable number of votes to keep her going. As head of house, she has immunity from nomination for possible eviction and access to the exquisitely furnished head of house room the whole of this week.

Mercy picked Doyin, Angel, Frodd and Whitemoney as her BFFs. She will share her head of house perks with them.

The other housemates safe from nomination for possible eviction are Doyin, who pooled the highest number of votes in the newly introduced Pardon Me Please nomination process. The black envelope challenge was won by Alex, also earning her immunity.

