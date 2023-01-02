Big Brother Africa to return in January

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Mid this month, January, fans and lovers of Big Brother will once again be glued to their television screens as the reality show returns.

This year’s edition of the show, dubbed Big Brother Titans, will run from Sunday, January 15, till April.

It will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, all competing for the cash prize of $100,000 (about sh370m).



The show will be hosted by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosted by popular Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka.



“This edition is a combination of two television phenomena, BB Naija and BB Mzansi. Housemates will come from two big nations in one house to entertain various audiences across the African continent. The show will feature Nigerian and South African style, banter, romance, and many more,” said M-Net Channels executive head of programming Nomsa Philiso.



“This year’s edition of the Titans will see the winner bagging a huge sum of money alongside other prizes and the winner will be determined by the viewers through their votes for their favourite housemates,” he added.