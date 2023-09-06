Beyoncé invites Kenyan TikToker Elsa Majimbo to private event

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan lockdown comedy sensation Elsa Majimbo’s global success has continued to rise as has the attention from global stars. Now American pop star Beyoncé Knowles has invited her to a private event on an undisclosed date.

The comedian, who shot to fame during the 2020 COVID-19-induced lockdown and shortly picked the attention of some Hollywood stars, shared the news on social media being chauffeured while watching a video of Beyoncé speaking to her.

“Hello Elsa it is Beyoncé. Welcome, along my journey, I have experienced it all and I look forward to sharing it with you. I wish I could be there tonight, but I am a little bit tied up in one of our favourite secret spaces where you will join me later,” said the voice as Elsa’s face lit up with excitement.

She shared the video on X with the caption: “Beyoncé surprised me. Beyoncé surprised me. I got a surprise from Beyoncé. Imma cry!”

However, some her critics have argued that it might not be authentic, given the rise in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) lately.

Elsa, born on 2001, was hailed in February this year as the Youngest Person featured on Forbes in 2022.

She has gotten the attention of Barbadian pop star Rihanna who gave her a Fenty endorsement deal, English supermodel Naomi Campbell, US rapper Snoop Dogg, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o and recently shared photos with US R&B singer Kelly Rowland while at a Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles.

Elsa has a rather awkward relationship with a section of Kenyans that failed to appreciate her content right from 2020. They told her she is undeserving of the success she has achieved, and for that, she feels like her home has frustrated her the most.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell, she said: “Kenya is my home. You get an attachment to your home, but I will say the place that has brought me down the most to be very honest is Kenya. Of course, some of them supported me, but most of them did put me down a lot.”

Elsa now lives in Los Angeles, California, US.