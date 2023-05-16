Beyoncé breaks record for largest audience during Renaissance tour

By Alex Balimwikungu

American singer/songwriter Beyoncé Knowles has just set a new record!

She has just recorded the largest audience this century for a female artist at Belgium’s King Baudouin Stadium.

Her 14th May performance in Belgium was super packed and it has now been revealed that the turnout was incredibly crazy! 53 thousand people purchased tickets and attended the “Single Ladies” hitmaker’s concert.

Only Queen Bey could get 53,000 people to leave their everyday lives and attend her concert! She just became the first female to bag over 50,000 people at a concert.

She is currently doing her Renaissance world tour that has been conducted in promotion of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

The announcement regarding her show in Brussels was made on the 2nd of February and since then fans have been waiting in large numbers for the pre-sale of tickets.

The tour started on the 10th of May and will conclude on the 27th of September this year. She will be conducting 57 concerts across 12 countries.