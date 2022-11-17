Betty Nambooze irked by Eddy Kenzo’s crying

By Hussein Kiganda

The habit of celebrities crying in front of the camera has not only got to internet users, but legislators too.

Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze is one of those that are not happy with how the Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo burst into tears after his successful festival at Kololo Independence grounds on Saturday, November 12.

Kenzo incoherently cried during a press conference he addressed at Mestil Hotel on November 14 to thank his fans for the big turnout.

First, he said there were attempts to block his festival by “my enemies” who included the proprietor, Luba Events.

Kenzo claimed there was a court order to block the show, and he had the power to block the court order because “I called some people”.

The narrative took a sudden turn when he said he said he fears for his life.

Eddy Kenzo crying at a press conference at Mestil Hotel in Kampala on November 14, 2022

However, Nambooze thinks that an artiste of Kenzo’s caliber should not behave like the likes of Gravity Omutujju and Chris Evans.

She advised the Sitya Loss hitmaker to stop crying for sympathy, saying so many other people have gone through the same pain.

“This has turned out to be his character. If Kenzo is crying like Chris Evans or Gravity Omutujju to earn sympathy, please let his managers know that he is above that. We live in a troubled country already and see a lot of people with real pain,” Nambooze said.

She opined that Kenzo should have motivated the youth and advised them on how to be as successful as he is.

It is not the first time that Kenzo has cried on camera. In 2020, the singer cried out to the Government to help him during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a global travel ban. The artiste was stuck in Ivory Coast at that time.

Other celebrities that have cried on camera include Chris Evans, Gravity Omutujju and Promoter Balunywa.

Before we blame celebrities in Uganda, we need to look at a list of celebrities around the world that have shed tears on camera. Some of them are American singers Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, American actress Halle Berry, Barbadian singer Rihanna, as well as US president Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama.