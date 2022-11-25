Betty Nambooze, husband mark 20 years of marriage

By Ahmad Muto

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze and her husband, Henry Mukasa Bakireke, marked 20 years of marriage on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



She shared a photo of them in matching outfits on social media, stating that romance reigned in the last two decades of their marriage.

Nambooze also asked the unmarried to consider marriage.

“Today we are so proud to announce that we have made 20 years of marriage in love, peace, patience and unimaginable fascination and romance as we enjoy each other’s company and comradeship! With his permission, ngaamba omulungi wange omu bwati; Mukasa Henry Bakireke Bazitwale-Bazikube, I share his words with you, the married and unmarried, with a request that you join us as we glorify the Lord who made us custodians of the great Sacramento of Holy Matrimony.”

Nambooze added: “We have dedicated this year’s anniversary to our children; some of whom are now married and the young ones who are on their way. Equally, we dedicate this day to the young people in Mukono Municipality in the same age group like our children.”

According to social media, the Bakirekes’ marriage has lasted long enough that the two have started to look alike, and can pass for siblings

To mark a decade in 2012, the couple redid their wedding with a full grand ceremony at Colline Hotel, Mukono that was attended by several MPs.