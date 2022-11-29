Betty Namaganda attacks Bugembe over friendship with Mama Fiina

By Mariam Nakalema

Gospel musician Betty Namaganda has expressed concern about fellow gospel artistes who sing in bars, saying they shame Born-Again Christians because the Bible doesn’t allow them to go to such places.

Namaganda made the remarks at gospel musician Levixone’s concert at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on Saturday, November 26.

“It’s time for us to talk about artistes who sing in bars. They don’t serve God. There is one gospel artiste who knelt down for a witchdoctor known as Maama Fiina yet he is a pastor. What a shame!” she said.

Even though Namaganda didn’t explicitly mention Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s name, all signs were that she was speaking about him.

Maama Fiina has been spotted severally with Bugembe.

In June, many people turned up to support Bugembe during his concert at Hotel Africana, including the leader of traditional healers, Maama Fiina, which ruffled some feathers.