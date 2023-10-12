BET Awards: Burnaboy loses all seven nominations

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Nigerian singer is the biggest loser of the just concluded 2023 BET Awards after getting eluded by all the seven nominations he scored.

He earned some of the nominations in categories far from his genre of music and lost all seven – Hip-hop artiste of the year, Song of the year, Best hip-hop video, Best collaboration, Best live performer, Lyricist of the year, and Hustler of the year.

Burnaboy was among others nominated in categories alongside some of the world’s most notable artistes – Cardi B, 21 Savage, Drake, J.Cole Busta Rhymes, Megan Thee Stallion.

American rapper Kendrick Lamar emerged the biggest winner scooping four awards – Hip-hop artiste of the year, Lyricist of the year, Video director of the year, and Best live performer.

Burnaboy will now be mentioned alongside American rapper and entrepreneur Jay Z who lost eight Grammy nominations in 2018.

The 2023 BET Awards was broadcast on Tuesday October 10, having taken place on October 2 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, U.S.