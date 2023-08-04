Best of Kampala: Nasty C replaces Kabz De Small as opening day headlining act

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

In an exciting turn of events, Nasty C has taken center stage as the headliner for the opening day of the much-anticipated Best of Kampala event. This unexpected change has come about due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Kabza De Smallz, who was originally set to kick off the first day of the event. Tragically, Kabza De Smallz faced a personal loss, preventing him from making his appearance in Uganda.

The organizers of the highly acclaimed Best of Kampala festival had to swiftly adapt to this unforeseen situation. The management handling Kabza De Smallz made a quick decision to replace him with the renowned South African DJ, Ramaphorisa. This last-minute shuffle has certainly stirred up anticipation among fans.

The changes to the festival were made on Friday . Courtesy photo

Nasty C, has already touched down in Uganda ahead of his scheduled performance and promises an unforgettable show that will leave Ugandans in awe. As party lovers eagerly wait, the atmosphere is electric with excitement and high hopes for Nasty C’s performance on the day.

The event is not just about Nasty C’s spotlight moment. A diverse lineup of artists has already graced Uganda’s shores in preparation for this two-day event. The show’s runtime spans from midday through to the early hours of Sunday morning and guarantees an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This edition marks the second season of the Best of Kampala festival, and it’s clear that no detail has been spared in its planning. The hosting duties for the first day will be skillfully carried out by Hajia Bintu and Grand M, while the second day will be under the spotlight of Tanzania’s beloved socialite, Hamisa Mobeto, and Uganda’s Sheila Gashumba.

The musical landscape is set to be enriched by the talents of Uganda’s top DJs, like of Kas Baby, Selector Jay, Etania, Lito, Lynda Ddane, Deejay Vee, and Sir Aludah. The infectious energy of Viana Indi and Timothy Code as the hype men will further elevate the experience.

With the stage set, the artists ready, and the audience eager, the Best of Kampala festival is poised to surpass all expectations and deliver a weekend to remember.