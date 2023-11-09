Best of Kampala brunch to feature Guinness world record chef, Hilda Baci

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The eagerly awaited Best of Kampala “Brunch at The Avenue” event is set to take place on November 26th, 2023, at Garden City Upper Terrace parking in Kampala.

With thousands of stylish attendees expected to attend the all-white event, featuring the best DJs and artists from across Africa and KLA, the event seeks to redefine Kampala’s nightlife and honor the city’s thriving entertainment scenes.

This year’s lineup promises an exciting corporate ambiance and non-stop entertainment, with performances from a star-studded lineup of both international and Ugandan acts, including headliner King Promise, Simi, Dope Ceaser, Selector Jay, DJ Vee, Edwizzy Selector, Bebe Cool, Abeeka Band, DJ Denzel from XFM, and Irene Ntale.

South Africa will be represented by Major League DJs and 2Distructive, while guest chef Hilda Baci from Nigeria is set to amaze the crowd with her exciting cooking skills and menu. At the event’s press launch, a runway and fashion show showcased some of the attire that guests could expect to see at the all-white brunch affair.

Guests attending the press launch for the coming Brunch at Ruby In Bugolobi. On 07 Nov 2023 Photos by Hjarah Nalwadda

Men were dressed in black suits, white shirts, and black bowties, while women donned glamorous evening wear. Brunch at The Avenue will be an all-white brunch affair and the press launch at Ruby was a red carpet, cocktail and glamorous affair.

Managing Director of Best of Kampala,. Godwin Abooki, expressed his excitement for the coming edition of BOK saying, “With each edition, we aim to push the bar high and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences for the people of Kampala.

“The Brunch at The Avenue Experience is just the continuation of an incredible journey, and we can’t wait to share more.” Godwin added.

Kenneth Oduka, Marketing Manager for Broadcast and Digital Media at New Vision while at the presser said, “By sponsoring BOK, we are not only investing in an exceptional event that brings together people from diverse backgrounds for a delightful and enjoyable experience but also promoting our brand values of community, diversity, and fun.”

Oduka added that there will be tickets to be worn by readers of the Kampala Sun on digital platforms and viewers of lifestyle and entertainment shows on Urban TV.

The event will be hosted by Ethan and Sharne, who are set to take things to new heights.

Best of Kampala’s Brunch at The Avenue promises to be one of the most exciting lifestyle and entertainment events of the year and tickets are up for sale and revelers can purchase via Quicket.