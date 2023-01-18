Benon Mugumbya taps into creative brains through podcasts

By Reagan Ssempijja

Without a doubt, anyone who has had a chance to share a minute or two with creatives in any art form will tell you how introverted that lot is. To even imagine that they can engage in a lengthy conversation with anyone who is not of their ‘kind’ is such a fallacy, most times.

While there is a rare group of creatives who are extremely extroverted, and will always be found giving comments on almost everything, the vast majority always keep what they know to themselves.

But why do most creatives prefer caving in, one would ask? Most of them believe, it is how they stay focused to brew more and more ideas. Fair enough.

Unfortunately, as time has proved to us, many of these creatives die with their mind-blowing ideas, never to be tapped into. And unless one, probably a fellow creative, unearths them out of their caves, the world may never know how art comes about.

In this breath, celebrated music producer and head of production at Swangz Avenue – Benon Mugumbya – has curated a YouTube channel, a podcast dubbed The Master Bus, in a bid to bring faces of various creatives, both most known and least known, to the public.

The podcast, hosted by Mugumbya and Keyboardist Steve Keys, delves deep into the lives of particular creatives, stemming from their childhood, how they started out in what they do, challenges, rib-cracking moments along the way, breakthrough projects, and advice to younger artistes.

In his words, Mugumbya says: “The podcast is for shining a light on what creative people do and how they do it. Most times, these are people who operate in the background, and we never highlight their works by putting faces to their names.”

He adds that, for instance, many people know that Uganda now has a film on Netflix, but do not know how and who came up with that idea.

“So, we look for Loukman Ali, the brains behind the film, and get him to tell his own story. In a way, this helps inspire other creatives out there.” Mugumbya says.

From the first episode, which was only between the hosts, and trying to project a picture of how the subsequent episodes would be, the podcast presented open conversations – open enough for a creative to feel comfortable sharing their story.

As of one month ago, the Master Bus, now eight episodes in, has hosted people like guitarist Myko Ouma, music producer Artin, advertising expert Emuron Alemu, Azawi, filmmaker Loukman Ali and sound engineer Andrew Ahuura.

About which type of creatives he focuses on, Mugumbya says he believes everyone has a story to tell. A different one at that.

“We mostly look at creatives we know, those that have inspired us along the way, but we know there are so many others out there and we shall try hard to get them on the podcast.”