Ben Misagga vows to take on Magogo in 2026

By Ahmad Muto

Following the Wednesday, March 22, 2023 epic clash between FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo and Eng. Ben Misagga online that saw them question each other’s credentials, the battle has now been taken to the highest office, of FUFA President.

Magogo who claimed Misagga tormented him with insults for half a decade until this week when he decided to hit back claimed that the latter is not a legit engineer because there is no A’ Level certificate with his name.

Now, he has the same person to contend with for the top office in the next FUFA elections.

“I am going to stand for FUFA presidency in 2026, I dare Magogo to stop ring fencing the position, since I have the 10 years of experience in football management. Unless you change education requirement to PhD let’s face off,” he tweeted.

According to Misagga, he attended Namilyango College where he aced Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) with a BAA and left Makerere Univeristy with a Bsc. Eng. (Hons) and dared Magogo to do the same.

Magogo was elected for his third term as FUFA President in 2021 at the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly in Mbale City.