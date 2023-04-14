Belly fat: The monster facing many women in the gym

By Joan Murungi

Venture into any city gym and you are likely to hear names like Pirelli, Kumho, Bridgestone or Nankang being mentioned. These are not people. These are brands of rubber tyres.

When you translate them to gym and health club talk, they refer to the unsightly belly fat and love handles, which show on many gym revellers when they dress down for a workout.

The barrage of jokes thrown at such people can make them abandon gym altogether.

One sad reality is that most of the victims are women most of whom have experienced childbirth. Today, shedding weight is high on the priority list for thousands of Ugandans.

According to a survey conducted by The Kampala Sun in different city gyms, we were told by instructors that stomach blubber is the hardest of all forms of body fat to lose.

They say belly fat is the most resistant due to a ‘preservation mode’, which allows it to stay put while fat around the rest of the body is burnt.

Shafic Ssepuuya, a fitness instructor, reveals that free cardio workouts are known to be one of the best exercises for cutting belly fat.

It is called free cardio because one uses the body to achieve weight goals. However, there is also another type of cardio known as machine cardio. With machine cardio, one uses machines like a treadmill to exercise.

“Free cardio is better. You gain so much physically since you use your own energy. The machine doesn’t even limit you,” Shafic says.

While reducing belly fat, cardio is used to aim at tummy toning, tummy firming and shaping.

Some of the tummy cardio workouts include: Shadow boxing, down shadow boxing, high knee raises, shadow kicks, leg raises, springs, running, walking (especially at a quick pace) and biking.

This workout plan helps in toning the tummy. Thereafter, one will lie on the yoga mat and exercise to firm the tummy. Lastly, tummy shaping will be done.

According to Shafic, concertation is needed while tummy shaping. The shaping is done in phases from the upper tummy, middle tummy and lower tummy.

“While shedding off the upper tummy, we use our upper body to exercise. For the middle tummy, we use both the upper and lower body whereas for the lower tummy, we use only the lower body. This is so challenging for most people,” he says.

Since we basically use the lower body, some people find hard to shake off the lower belly fat, which is commonly known as akabasto. That is why some give up after not achieving what they want. Tummy workouts aren’t easy.

However, Shafic says some do not achieve their desired result because they don’t know what they are doing. That is why it is advisable to look for a professional instructor that can guide you on what to do.

Others don’t achieve because they are unserious. They just work out for the sake of working out. “You don’t count raps and then stop. Exercise until you feel the move and pain.”

Indiscipline in diet has also caused more harm than good. Once you start fitness, you should know your target. Eat in moderation. Instead of eating a kilogram of meat, eat three pieces.

Meanwhile, some people that hit the gym aim at reducing weight and shaping the tummy, but get addicted after seeing the impact of aerobics exercise.

“We receive so many people. You look at the one with a booty and curves and want to look like her. Many end up sitting her down to ask her how she did it. Group work motivates. Once you start that too, you become addicted,” Shafic concluded.