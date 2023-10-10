Bell takes Obafest experience to Mbarara

By Nicholas Oneal

In celebration of beer this October, Bell Lager held a mini-Bell Obafest experience last weekend at the Luxor Bar in Mbarara for its consumers ahead of the East African Bell Obafest experience set to take place on October 22 at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

The colourful experience immersed consumers in a cultural appreciation of life through dance and music and savoury East African delicacies.

The Karo Karungi dance troop put on an engaging cultural dance performance for the crowd and later ushered in performances from artistes Ray G and Omega 256, who equally put on a great performance.

Grace Amme, who represented Bell Lager Brand, said: “We are taking the beer experience closer to our consumers within different parts of the country through carefully-crafted beer experiences to celebrate beer in meaningful and relatable ways.”

The Bell Obafest as a platform highlights the modern Ugandan and East and African expression through different pillars like art, fashion and culture while celebrating beer.

The regional Bell Obafest experience is heading to Gulu this weekend.