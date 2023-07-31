Bell Chief Enjoyments Officer challenge taken to office

By Nicholas Oneal

As the grand finale of the Bell CEO (Chief Enjoyments Officer) challenge draws close, the finalists threw a surprise party at Zeus The Agency, an advertising agency, in Ntinda, Kampala on Friday, July 28, transforming the entire office space into an enjoyment zone.

The four transformed the office space into a gaming area, featuring a free tattoo pop-up experience, and a nyama choma roasting corner accompanied by Bell Lager to let the good times flow.

“Who doesn’t need a free party on a Friday?” some of the excited employees at Zeus wondered as they expressed their excitement during the challenge.

One of the nominees preparing meat for the guests at the Bell CEO challenge at the Zeus the agency in Ntinda, Kampala on July 28, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The Bell CEO challenges kicked off on July 27, with two groups of nominees tasked to collaboratively turn a given space into a vibrant enjoyment zone within a stipulated budget on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Linus Sydney, one of the participants, said the grouped themed the event around the concept of “find me where the good times are”.

Guests having a good time on the second day of the Bell CEO challenge at Zeus The Agency in Ntinda, Kampala on July 28, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The sundowner challenge started at around 4:00pm with some Mpola Vybes courtesy of a DJ onboarded by the nominees because what is a party without good music.

This marked the end of the first round of challenges and the nominees await the second challenge from which those who will participate in the grand finale shall be selected.

The search, aimed at finding creative and uniquely-talented individuals with outstanding social skills, kicked off at the Terranga Restaurant and Bar in Bugolobi, Kampala.

A lady getting a free tattoo at the Bell CEO challenge at Zeus The Agency in Ntinda, Kampala on July 28, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal