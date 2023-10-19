Being a star has frustrated me – Alien Skin

Thursday, October 19, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Sitya Danger hitmaker, Alien Skin has revealed that one of the reasons he is considering quitting music this year is the accountability that comes with being a public figure. The fact that he has to be held accountable for every action or decision has frustrated him a lot yet before the spotlight, he was free to act as he wished, and he craves that now.

“There is so much peace in music. I want problems always,” he quipped. “Now with me in music, my exploits nolonger go according to plan. I need that. When you are a celeb, they expect you to act a certain way. But when you are not, you are free,” he told Urban TV on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

He also remarked about considering politics and starting a political mobilisation platform for his ambitions.

In July, Alien Skin announced he was considering quitting music this December to focus on other things. Via social media, he wrote: “I might even quit music by the end of this year… nga nkola bilala [then I will do other stuff]. It was shortly after he claimed the music industry is not all fun and games.

Early this month, he eliminated the operative verb ‘might’ and posted, “I’m quitting music in December

