Before joining politics, I was the richest artiste in Uganda – Bobi Wine

By Ahmad Muto

Singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has disclosed that by the time he joined politics (2017), he was possibly the richest artiste in Uganda. He made the revelation while appearing on a local radio station over the weekend.

“I was a very smart and talented young man. I got successful much earlier. In fact, if we were well governed, I would be much more successful,” Bobi said.

He stated that he would have been like American rapper and businessman Jay Z, whose net worth is $1.3 billion (sh5 trillion).

In May 2021, a list, allegedly Forbes Africa’s, emerged online of the richest musicians in Africa.

Dominated by Nigerians, East Africa had its cut. While it ranked the Nalumansi singer 16th on the continent, it named him the first in Africa with a net worth of $7.2m (sh27b), followed by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz with $6.7m (sh25b), while Jose Chameleone came third with $6.2m (sh23b).

Diamond was angered that he came second. He lashed out at Forbes, asking them to Google him to know his actual net worth before including him on their list.

Shortly, the Forbes Africa managing editor, Renuka Methil came out in a statement branding the list fake.

According to them, tracking the wealth of African musicians is hard because of logistical challenges.