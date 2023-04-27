Beenie Gunter explains absence from music scene

By Hussein Kiganda

Reggae dancehall singer Beenie Gunter has revealed why he has been absent from the music scene.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, he said he has been busy working on his debut album, No Fear And Elevated, and securing endorsements from corporate companies.

The artiste, whose real name is Crescent Baguma, further revealed that he has been silently working on various projects by his record label (Guntalk), including a festival and tour, and shooting more music videos off his debut album.

“I have been silently working on Guntalk projects; that’s the Guntalk Fest Tour and shooting more music videos off my debut album No Fear And Elevated Album,” he said.

Beenie also mentioned that he has been establishing more partnerships in business to ensure the success of upcoming projects.

A few days ago, Gunter released his latest music video, Ntwaala, following the release of Take Yuh On The Trip and Nuh Regular in 2022.

Gunter is known for his unique patois style and has produced several popular songs, including Pon Mi, Protect Wi Jah and No Fear.