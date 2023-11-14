Becoming a mother again has been the best therapy – Juliana Kanyomozi 

By Ahmad Muto

Appearing on the first episode, season two of Conversessions that premiered on YouTube on Sunday, November 12, singer Juliana Kanyomozi stated that the loss of her first child Keron Kabugo changed her life forever. She explained that it was fleeting that she imagined it was just a nightmare.

“The loss of my son changed my life forever. It happened so fast. I literally thought I was in a bad dream. And I would wake up. The things people don’t understand about things that are so traumatic is that when you are going through that time, it’s like you are a zombie. If I tell you within those two weeks, from the time he passed to the time we put him to rest, my memory is hazy, I was like a mad woman. I don’t know what I did at what point. You become numb,” she said.

But with time she learnt to deal with grief and while people kept telling her God will bless her with another child, she believed many didn’t understand child loss.

“What was interesting is people kept saying God will give you another one. But people don’t understand that a child is not replaced. God will give another definitely but not a replacement of the other one,” explained.

Getting a shot at motherhood again, she added, has been the best therapy and for the same reason does not want to miss a moment with her son.

“Becoming a mother again has probably been the best therapy. From the loss and now being a mother, how that affected me is many things. But what comes to mind is how I never want to lose a moment. I always feel like God has given me a second chance. And I must enjoy it to the fullest. I treasure everything, from feeding my baby to playing with him. To taking him to bed myself. Like I want to do everything. I guess I appreciate mothehood more.”

Aged 11, Keron succumbed to asthma in July 2014 at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya.

She gave birth to a baby boy, Taj, in May 2020