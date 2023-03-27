Bebe, Kenzo, Azawi to perform at Muhoozi Rwanda border opening thanksgiving

By Alfred Byenkya

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has organised a thanksgiving ceremony to thank Rwanda president Paul Kagame for accepting to reopen the Rwanda-Uganda border.

The event will be organised by music promoter Balaam Barugahara and will take place at Kigezi High School Play Ground Lower, Kabale on April 19.

A number of entertainers have been lined up for the free event and these include Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Azawi and Rwandan female artiste Bwiza.

Others on the list are Ray G, Baingana Godfrey, Peace Mbabazi, Sister Charity, Kiroro Trinity Band, Rasta Jazz, Martin Katungisa, Musimenta Florence, Fact Zamani, Shinaz Moses, G-Boy, Shamim Omukiga, Amani Amaniga, Comedian Ka China, Comedian Sam Wenyine and Enock Tumuzugu.

Rwanda abruptly closed the border in February 2019 and refused to reopen it until their differences with the Government of Uganda were sorted out.

It took the intervention of Muhoozi to reopen the border in March 2022. The closure had broken social, economic and political ties between the two countries.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Kagame approved the reopening of land borders, but said people might be subjected to random COVID-19 testing before entry.

The decision, which means that even borders between Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi would reopen, was welcomed by members of the East African Community.