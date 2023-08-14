Bebe Cool’s son signed to Express FC

By Bonny Ssemombwe

Singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali has been officially unveiled as a player in football club Express FC (the Red Eagles).

At a press conference held at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala on August 14, Express FC coach James Odoch narrated how Alpha joined Express.

“I personally approached Alpha and I had to speak to the father (Bebe Cool) before the deal was finalised. He is a young talented player with potential to improve. We shall not put him under any pressure and we will see which matches to field him. He will need guidance here and there,” he said of his latest signing. “I watched him several years ago while at Proline (a soccer academy) and seen him mature,” the coach said.

Odoch said the 19-year-old was handed a two-year contract.

Singer Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Ssali wearing his Express FC jacket during his unveiling at Skyz Hotek in Kampala on Monday, August 14, 2023. Video by Mariam Nakalema

“He is free to leave for another club whenever he feels like even if the contract has not yet expired,” he added.

Alpha, dressed in the official Express red and black ensemble, shared his happiness about joining the team and he hopes to bring as much as he can to the team’s table.

“This is a big club that will help me prove myself as I eye greater opportunities. This is a development process like many young footballers who yearn for greater deals in life” he noted.

Alpha Ssali sitting on the staircase at Skyz Hotel Naguri in Kampala on August 14, 2023 after his signing as a player with Express FC. Photo by Bonny Ssemombwe

Jokingly, Alpha revealed to journalists that he is ready to play anywhere on the field of play. He was, however, quick to add that he is very comfortable as a winger and attacker.

Express FC has also acquired Emmanuel Paul Wasswa (on loan from KCCA), Andrew ‘Sergeant’ Kawooya and Seif Batte, among others, from rivals Sports Club Villa.

The club officially embarked on the pre-season training for the 2023-2024 season on Monday, August 14, in Bugolobi, Kampala.