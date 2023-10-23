Bebe Cool’s son Alpha stuns with first goal for Express FC

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool’s efforts into moulding his son, Alpha Ssali, into a star footballer are paying off.

On Saturday, October 21, he secured a win for Express FC with a stunning goal, giving his side a 1-0 victory against Bright Stars.

Alpha displayed confidence and remarkable ball control during the match right up to the moment he put the ball past the Bright Stars goalkeeper, giving Express FC its first home win of the season.

On social media, Bebe Cool wrote: “What a goal from Alpha Ssali for @ExpressFCUganda! What a way to open up your goal account for this great club Express FC. Keep it up, Alpha.”

Alpha was unveiled by the Wankulukuku-based side on a two-year contract on August 14, 2023 by coach James Odoch during a press conference at Protea Skyz Hotel, Naguru. The 19-year-old harbours dreams of playing for English Premier league side Arsenal.

A month before he was unveiled, in the company of his father, they visited homes of European Football Clubs – English side Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, and French side PSG’s Parc Des Princes.

In April 2021, Alpha proved he was capable of spotting the net after he scored a stunning goal for Proline FC against MYDA in the Stanbic Uganda Cup. Mujib Kasule, the Proline FC director, claimed at the time that a clip of the goal got international soccer teams interested in the then 17-year-old.

In the same month, Bebe Cool said he was confident his investment would pay off with his son in the next five years making over sh100m per week as a professional footballer.