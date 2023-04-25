Bebe Cool warns female artistes against delaying childbirth

By Ignatius Kamya

Singer Bebe Cool has advised female musicians against delaying childbirth, saying it comes with many complications.

During an interview with Bukedde TV on Monday, April 24, at his home in Kiwatule, a city suburb, Bebe said he is always heard female artistes saying they don’t have plans of bearing children in the near future because they are focusing on their careers.

He said such decisions may come back to haunt them.

“If you want to give birth after 35 years, wait and see what will come along with it because every lady knows the hardships that comes with it,” Bebe said.

Medically, all pregnancies come with risks. However, there is increased risk for women over 35 years (advanced maternal age/geriatric pregnancy) such as miscarriages, high blood pressure, diabetes and the child having birth defects.

Bebe Cool further warned artistes that while building a house is an achievement, it’s not the ultimate measure of success. He said one has got to have a business in addition to music.

To note, Bebe built his house for about 15 years and has lived in it for barely five years.