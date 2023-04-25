Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Bebe Cool warns female artistes against delaying childbirth
Top News

Bebe Cool warns female artistes against delaying childbirth

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

Singer Bebe Cool has advised female musicians against delaying childbirth, saying it comes with many complications. 

During an interview with Bukedde TV on Monday, April 24, at his home in Kiwatule, a city suburb, Bebe said he is always heard female artistes saying they don’t have plans of bearing children in the near future because they are focusing on their careers. 

He said such decisions may come back to haunt them. 

“If you want to give birth after 35 years, wait and see what will come along with it because every lady knows the hardships that comes with it,” Bebe said.  

Medically, all pregnancies come with risks. However, there is increased risk for women over 35 years (advanced maternal age/geriatric pregnancy) such as miscarriages, high blood pressure, diabetes and the child having birth defects.

Bebe Cool further warned artistes that while building a house is an achievement, it’s not the ultimate measure of success. He said one has got to have a business in addition to music. 

To note, Bebe built his house for about 15 years and has lived in it for barely five years.

You may also like

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria to be played in...

Miss Uganda Tumukunde lands university scholarship

‘Tembele’ to screen in Canada today

I do not know SK Mbuga’s wife, claims Leila Kayondo

Spice Diana denies inflating own social media figures

YOLO! MP Ssegirinya vows to party hard after prison stint

NUP’s Bobi Young seeks bail

Kirumira murder: Court acquits Kalungi over forced confession

Don’t destabilise my family, Karole Kasita begs Gravity Omutujju

MUBS students organise hospitality day

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.