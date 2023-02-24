Bebe Cool wants Mukiga girlfriend for son

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool while appearing on a local television station revealed that he wishes a Mukiga wife for his son Alpha Ssali. He reasons that since he is taking football as a career, every other decision he is to make should reflect his career choice.

He wants his son to have strong and tall children that in his opinion will not have to struggle with football because of lack of physique for the game. So his wife should come from Western Uganda.

“I pray that my son brings me a Mukiga girl because I want tall and strong granddaughters or sons,” said Bebe Cool.

He added: “I can see were football has gone. It has gone the Halaand way. So why should my son say he is going to invest in his kids, pushing them into football, and he goes and gets a very tiny wife. Then she gives birth to a tiny kid and you force him into the pitch. This is business.”

The Halaand (Erling) the Wire Wire singer refers to is a well-built 22-year-old Norwegian footballer playing for Manchester City.

Alpha is Bebe’s 19-year-old son playing for the Uganda Cranes U20 and local club Proline FC.