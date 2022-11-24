Thursday, November 24, 2022
Bebe Cool to resume aid to kids with heart disease

By Joan Murungi

In 2018, Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool donated 60m to support children with heart complications. This was through his charity organization named Amber Heart Foundation, which facilitated the transportation of five children to India for heart surgery.

The surgery was a success and the Gagamel boss excitedly revealed how the surgery had been a huge success.

The children with heart complications who benefitted from Bebe Cool’s generosity. File Photo

This year, Bebe Cool has decided to take on the same great cause.

“I am glad to tell you that Bebe Cool has promised to fund for the treatment of three people from my concert suffering from heart disease. I dedicated My Mbeera genesis concert to the sick and all those with disabilities and I am happy that Bebe Cool has vowed to support me,” Levixone revealed.

The concert will be happening this Saturday at Kololo airstrip.

