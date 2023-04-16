Bebe Cool should help 30 needy people during Ramadhan, opines sheikh

By Mariam Nakalema

Sheikh Muhsin Kiti, a Muslim scholar, has bashed artistes who are not fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan.

One of the known culprits is singer Bebe Cool aka Moses Ssali, who said he has ulcers, therefore, he can’t fast.

Kiti found a remedy for him.

“Bebe Cool should do almsgiving (zakat) to 30 Muslims, who are needy and fasting as Islam dictates. They should be in his community so that he gets blessings like someone who is is fasting,“ Kiti told The Kampala Sun.

Kiti, who was speaking at Old Kampala Mosque, commended musicians who have tried to live by the Ramadhan standards.

“Muslims like Spice Diana aka Hajarah Namukwaya changed their dress code and at least they put a stop to singing for the sake of Allah,” he said.

Kiti implored musician Sheebah to take note and change her dressing during Ramadhan.