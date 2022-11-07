Bebe Cool rallies support for Kenzo ahead of festival

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool and BET Award winner, Eddy Kenzo spent the last one decade fighting each other using their fans bases, concerts, social and mainstream media. It is widely argued that the two fell out after songstress Rema Namakula’s exit from Gagamel entertainment under Bebe, forcing him to accuse Kenzo of misleading her.

One of their earlier confrontations was at a Uganda-UK Convention in London in 2011 when the organisers chose Kenzo as their closing act yet Bebe Cool considered himself bigger.

However, signs that they had moved on from the exchanges were clear when Bebe Cool showed up for his 10 years of Eddy Kenzo concert in 2019.

In 2020, he included the BET award on his annual list of best artistes and rated the song Tweyagale.

Now just days to the Eddy Kenzo Festival, he has shared a video on social media drumming up support, encouraging his fans to turn up in numbers, saying they owe it to headline act. That he will attend in person to “support the young man.”

He sorted out his relationship with Kenzo but not Rema yet. After her wedding to Hamza Ssebunya, he said he was disappointed in her because his plan was to turn her into a Tiwa Savage but she chose performing at weddings.

Kenzo has also lined up Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Big Brother Africa alumni and singer Mampi Mukape from Zambia.