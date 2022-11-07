Monday, November 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Bebe Cool rallies support for Kenzo ahead of festival
Latest News

Bebe Cool rallies support for Kenzo ahead of festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool and BET Award winner, Eddy Kenzo spent the last one decade fighting each other using their fans bases, concerts, social and mainstream media. It is widely argued that the two fell out after songstress Rema Namakula’s exit from Gagamel entertainment under Bebe, forcing him to accuse Kenzo of misleading her.
One of their earlier confrontations was at a Uganda-UK Convention in London in 2011 when the organisers chose Kenzo as their closing act yet Bebe Cool considered himself bigger.
However, signs that they had moved on from the exchanges were clear when Bebe Cool showed up for his 10 years of Eddy Kenzo concert in 2019. 

In 2020, he included the BET award on his annual list of best artistes and rated the song Tweyagale.
Now just days to the Eddy Kenzo Festival, he has shared a video on social media drumming up support, encouraging his fans to turn up in numbers, saying they owe it to headline act. That he will attend in person to “support the young man.”

He sorted out his relationship with Kenzo but not Rema yet. After her wedding to Hamza Ssebunya, he said he was disappointed in her because his plan was to turn her into a Tiwa Savage but she chose performing at weddings.

Kenzo has also lined up Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Big Brother Africa alumni and singer Mampi Mukape from Zambia. 

You may also like

DJ Andy Skillz star-struck by US ambassador Natalie Brown

Musk defends paid blue badge plans for Twitter

Kenya Airways cancels ‘most flights’ over pilots’ strike

Jinja cancer run attracts over 400 participants

Janzi band leaves golfers craving for more

A Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition with thrills, no chills

Victor Kamenyo given ultimatum by lover

Ugandan filmmakers rub shoulders with Nollywood stars at the AMAAs

Africa Laughs Season 6: Couples that laughed together at the comedy show

Prima Kardashi makes thinly veiled attack on ex Mr. Henrie again

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.