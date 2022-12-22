Bebe Cool promises ‘hit after hit’ as Tondeka E’kiwatule makes comeback

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Gagamel boss Moses Ssali known to many as Bebe Cool has promised a hit after hit experience as the popular Tondeka E’kiwatule makes a come back after a two-year sabbatical.

While addressing media, Bebe Cool assured Ugandans that there is going to be a lot of top perfomances from different top musicians.

He also promised four surprising acts headlined by Red Banton. Part of the top musicians to perform are Azawi, Jose Chameleone, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo and many others.

On the issue of security, Bebe Cool says there is going to be top security from all security agencies like UPDF and Uganda police. He also added that security will not only be around the venue but also as far as surrounding areas of Ntinda, Najjera and Kiwatule. All this will be to assure that Tondeka Ekiwatule goers are kept safe while having fun together with their property.

“The issue of hygiene is very key when it comes to events but I can assure Ugandan we have over 25 toilets at the venue and we expect more mobile toilets on the D-day,” said Big Size.

“We are a big media house and that’s why we decided to partner with Big Size Bebe Cool to pull off this mega event of the year. Tondeka Ekiwatule is one of the biggest year ender events that excite our viewers and no way could we miss being part of it.” Said Kenneth Oduka, the marketing manager broadcast at Vision Group.

“Viewers will be able to win tickets to Tondeka Ekiwatule via our different platforms like Urban TV shows, XFM and Bukedde’s Ekyenkya show.” Oduka added.

The venue has also changed from the recreation center’s football pitch to the recreation gardens and areas of the swimming pool.

Bebe Cool confirmed that there will be live streaming of the English premier league on mega big screens since it will also be the day the league returns.

Gates will be open as early as morning hours and the venue will be open for swimming and other family activities.

Tondeka Ekiwatule is sponsored by New vision and tickets to the event will be 20k entrance.