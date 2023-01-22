Bebe Cool joins Muhoozi to launch MK Army Movement launch in Kapchorwa                                    

By Javier Silas Omagor

The superstar Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool is no stranger to Uganda’s political realm, following his longtime public admiration and support of the ruling political party, NRM.

In yet another move, Bebe Cool rushed to the eastern district of Kapchorwa to join Gen. Kainerugaba Muhoozi for the official launch of the so-called MK Army Movement.

Bebe Cool arrived at Tuban Primary School in Kapchorwa where he joined the rest of the national mobilisers, MPs and top army officials to welcome Muhoozi who arrived aboard the UPDF chopper.

Upon Muhoozi’s arrival, Bebe Cool was one among those who was selected to usher in the Army General.

He later joined the rest of the eye-catching motorcade that snaked through Tuban, Arokwo up to Kapchorwa town and throughout the journey, locals in hundreds stood by the roadside waving and chanting in praise.

Bebe Cool kept around Muhoozi throughout the initial activities such as flagging off of the MK Sebei Marathon, M7 Walk Race, Tree planting, Special elders meeting and main function at Boma Ground Kapchorwa.

Bebe Cool was joined by other celebrities such as Balaam Barugahare whom Muhoozi recently appointed as the MK Movement Vice National Coordinator and Frank Gashumba, the national Media Director of the movement.