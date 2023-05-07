Beauty queen Ashlei Watson to represent Uganda at the Miss Europe Continental 2023

By Reagan Ssempijja

Ashlei Watson, a Beauty Queen, and Mental Health advocate will this year participate in the Miss Europe Continental Competitions.

The prestigious pageant focuses on enhancing the feminine charm and cultures of different countries participating in the competition. Watson is honoured to be representing both her home country, the United States, and her adopted country, Uganda.

Ashlei Watson will represent Uganda at the Miss Europe Continental. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

In 2021, Watson, who is also a poet scooped the Miss Global Uganda and Miss New Jersey Earth in 2018-19, and has since then used this platform to advocate for issues that affect the most vulnerable women who should also be the voice for environmental responsibility.

In addition to her passion for health, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak, she has since been driven to multiple projects in alignment with Mental Health, which have greatly impacted the lives of those she interacts with.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent both the United States and Uganda in the Miss Europe Continental and Miss Global competitions,” said Watson.

“I am passionate about using my platform to advocate for issues that affect the most vulnerable in our society, and I am excited to be part of a movement that seeks to empower women and promote peace with the earth,” she added.

The 2023 Miss Europe Continental will be taking place in Naples, Italy later this year, in November.