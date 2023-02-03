Friday, February 3, 2023
BBTitans: Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii share first kiss

By Alex Balimwikungu

BBTitans Love birds, Kanaga Jnr, and Tsatsii finally melted hearts, as they shared their 1st k!ss at the pool party yesterday.

The BBTitans housemate who recently set boundaries and reassured each other of their relationship have taken things a step further.

While their fellow housemates were grooving and having a good time at the pool party, they decide to play “tonsil hockey”.

A clip going viral sees the duo sitting in a corner, as they share their first k!ss passionately. The situation suggests to the public that things are finally official between them.

Fans have also hailed them for not rushing into things and starting as friends first, unlike their peers.

